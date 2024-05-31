New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 3.3%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. 2,717,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 30,800,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

