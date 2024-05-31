Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 40,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 761,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

