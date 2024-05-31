Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix stock opened at $647.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $609.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.79. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

