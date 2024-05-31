NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $116.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get NetApp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,820. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.