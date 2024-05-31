Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 2.8%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €88.50 ($96.20) and last traded at €88.50 ($96.20). Approximately 91,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.05 ($98.97).

Nemetschek Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

