National Bankshares Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$130.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.45.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$123.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$114.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$125.77.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

