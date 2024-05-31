Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 1,647 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $181,104.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00.

NTRA stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

