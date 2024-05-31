Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.8 million.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Movado Group

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.