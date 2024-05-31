Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $26.28 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $581.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

