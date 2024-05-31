Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

