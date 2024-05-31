Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $76.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

