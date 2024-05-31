Morgan Stanley Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on S. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

