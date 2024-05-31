Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $261.73 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $261.73 million and $7.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00053110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,093,828 coins and its circulating supply is 865,473,660 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

