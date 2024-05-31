Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 5.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 54,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 348,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

