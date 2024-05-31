MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as low as $225.25 and last traded at $228.57, with a volume of 2559554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 25.1 %

The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

