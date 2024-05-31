MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to Hold at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $310.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.76. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $275.76 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

