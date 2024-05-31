Modine Manufacturing Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
MOD stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after acquiring an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,414,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after acquiring an additional 411,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing
In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
