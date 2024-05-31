Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,986,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,167 shares of company stock worth $2,033,732 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $7,185,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $6,078,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

