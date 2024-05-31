Mizuho Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $95.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ED. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

