Mizuho Begins Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $385.70 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average is $348.82. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,973 shares of company stock worth $63,476,175 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $90,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

