MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Up 4.9%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.61. Approximately 78,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 117,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

