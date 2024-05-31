MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Up 4.9%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.61. Approximately 78,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 117,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.