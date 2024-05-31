MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 194,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 85,006 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $26.24.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

