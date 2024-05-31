MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

MGEE opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after buying an additional 518,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 4,545.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 199,673 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.