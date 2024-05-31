MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 145,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

