Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $110.36

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $110.36, but opened at $117.80. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 9,379 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $534.42 million, a PE ratio of 650.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,712,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

