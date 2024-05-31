Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

MRUS opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

