Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 1.3%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

