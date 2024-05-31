MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.58 and last traded at C$11.62. 426,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 236,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.88.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.30 million. Research analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. MDA Space’s payout ratio is 389.47%.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total transaction of C$1,500,660.00. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

