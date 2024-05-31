McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.75. 2,786,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

