Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 153,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.