Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.76.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $9.11 on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,686,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

