Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 0.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 13,161,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 66,907,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

