Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MANH traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.36. 455,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.53 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

