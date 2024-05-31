MANEKI (MANEKI) Price Up 31% Over Last Week

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One MANEKI token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $146.38 million and $55.49 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANEKI has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANEKI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01779938 USD and is up 17.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $66,749,116.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.