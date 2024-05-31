Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.14. 56,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 360,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

