LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Sells $72,503.60 in Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $72,503.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,981 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LUXH opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXH. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Further Reading

