Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $539.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $452.03.

LULU opened at $302.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.56. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

