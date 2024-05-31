Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Reduced by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.03.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $302.90. 2,607,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,137. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

