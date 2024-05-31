Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 2.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 5,010,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,963,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

