Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 24.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.01. 617,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,705. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

