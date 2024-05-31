Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 9340550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Longboat Energy Trading Down 9.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of £4.00 million, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.50.
Longboat Energy Company Profile
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
