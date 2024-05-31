London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.58). Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.59).

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.43. The company has a market cap of £15.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 47.62 and a quick ratio of 28.52.

London Finance & Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About London Finance & Investment Group

In other London Finance & Investment Group news, insider Warwick Hugh Marshall bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($68,646.23). 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

