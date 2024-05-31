Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $116.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after acquiring an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $248,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.