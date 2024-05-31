Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.51

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 240200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.07). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178. 7.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

