Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.22 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $83.40 or 0.00123485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.22 billion and $306.38 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,591,831 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.