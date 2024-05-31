Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Purchases $10,500.00 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Culley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,584.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

