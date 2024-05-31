Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.31. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 575,937 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 603.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

