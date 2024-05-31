Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.82. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

