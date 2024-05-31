Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

Legrand Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.