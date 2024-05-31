Leerink Partnrs Comments on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.79) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AGIO opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $445,716. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

